Cook rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Buffalo's win over Chicago on Saturday.

The 99 rushing yards and the 108 scrimmage yards are career highs for the rookie, who continues to provide the Bills with a Robin to Devin Singletary's Batman. Cook has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage or scored a TD in three of the past four games, giving him solid value as a No. 2 running back. He'll continue to see regular touches, as newcomer Nyheim Hines barely gets looks in the regular game plan.