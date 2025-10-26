Cook rushed 19 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 40-9 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Cook's yardage total was unsurprisingly a career-best figure, one the fourth-year back accomplished with seven runs of 10-plus yards, including a 64-yard touchdown run just past the midway point of the second quarter. The talented back added a 21-yard scoring run with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter, and he was able to take an early seat thanks to Buffalo's expansive lead. Cook has now eclipsed the 100-yard mark in four of the last six games following a 44-yard season opener against the Ravens, and he'll remain an elite option in all formats for a Week 9 home showdown against the Chiefs next Sunday afternoon.