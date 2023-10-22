Cook rushed 13 times for 56 yards while catching all three of his targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

Cook caught an eight-yard touchdown in the third quarter, marking his second scrimmage touchdown of the season. He also topped 100 scrimmage yards for the third time this season while continuing to lead a Buffalo backfield that will be without Damien Harris (neck/concussion) for at least three additional games, including Thursday's upcoming home game against the Buccaneers. Latavius Murray turned six touches into 28 scrimmage yards while spelling Cook.