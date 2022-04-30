The Bills selected Cook in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Buffalo adds speed and pass-catching ability to its backfield with the Cook selection. A five-star recruit out of high school and brother of Dalvin, Cook took a while to hit his stride at Georgia but was always impressive on a per-touch basis before breaking out as a senior. He saw a career-high 113 carries for the national champions and converted those into 728 yards and seven touchdowns. Cook's most NFL-ready traits are his route- running, pass-catching, and elusiveness. Georgia often split Cook out wide and used him on downfield routes in 2021. Cook is light for an NFL running back at 199 pounds, so he does not project for a workhorse role, but his explosiveness and passing-down chops should allow him to see the field. He will be competing with other young backs in Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, however, so it will be an uphill battle to make an impact as a rookie.