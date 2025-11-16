Cook rushed 16 times for 48 yards and secured all three targets for 66 yards in the Bills' 44-32 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cook unsurprisingly found running room at a premium against a stingy Buccaneers front, but he was able to salvage his fantasy day with his best work of the season as a receiver. The fourth-year pro contributed a 25-yard touchdown reception on his three catches, and he finished with a season-high receiving yardage total. The going doesn't get any easier for Cook in Week 12, however, as the Bills face a tough Texans defense on the road in a Thursday night matchup.