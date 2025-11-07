Cook (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Miami.

After Cook sat out Wednesday's practice due to a foot injury, coach Sean McDermott told Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com that the running back's health concern emerged during this past Sunday's win against the Chiefs and that he'd been sore in the meantime. Cook followed up Wednesday's DNP with a limited session Thursday and a full practice Friday, thereby clearing him for Week 10 action. He'll be facing a Dolphins defense Sunday against whom he went for 118 yards from scrimmage and one rushing TD on 22 touches back in Week 3.