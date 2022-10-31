Cook rushed five times for 35 yards and caught his lone target for 41 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Packers.

Cook stuck as the clear No. 2 back behind Devin Singletary for the second week in a row. The rookie second-round pick showed burst when he was on the field, ripping off 41 yards on an impressive catch in addition to his work as a rusher. Devin Singletary dominated the backfield touches with 15 to Cook's six, so it appears that the Bills feel more comfortable with the consistent veteran option while the team continues to rack up wins. That said, Cook is looking like a player worth stashing in the event he takes over as starter (via injury or coaching decision) later this season. For now, it's hard to recommend starting a player in fantasy with such a limited role heading into a matchup against the Jets next Sunday.