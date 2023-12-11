Cook carries the ball 10 times for 58 yards and caught all five of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City.

The second-year running back wound up as the Bills' leading receiver on the day, and Cook opened the scoring by connecting with Josh Allen on a 25-yard TD strike late in the first quarter. Cook has reached 100 scrimmage yards in four straight games, with Sunday's 141 being his best total since he erupted for 159 yards back in Week 2. He could have a hard time extending his streak to five games in Week 15 against a tough and aggressive Cowboys defense.