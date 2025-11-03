Cook rushed for 114 yards on 27 carries while catching his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 28-21 win over the Chiefs.

Cook set a new high-water mark for touches in a single game this season (28), while finishing with a game-high 125 yards from scrimmage. The talented rusher did all of the heavy lifting for the Bills between the 20s, allowing for backup Ty Johnson and QB Josh Allen to hit pay dirt on the ground Sunday. Cook entered Sunday's contest averaging a touchdown scored per game this season, so managers will have to live with "just" another 100-yard performance (his fifth on the year). Look for Cook to potentially get back into the scoring column against the Dolphins next Sunday, after torching Miami's defense for 108 yards and a touchdown when these two teams met back in Week 3.