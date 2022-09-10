Cook fumbled on his very first NFL rushing attempt in Thursday's win over the Rams and did not receive another carry of target in the passing game.

If Cook was coached by the great Bill Belichick, he might not see the field again until Week 16. While we can kid on that point, the Bills didn't bench him completely following the miscue. Still, Cook saw only five percent of the offensive snaps compared to Devin Singletary's 59 percent and and Zack Moss's 37 percent. While Cook is a second-round pick and has plenty of upside, it's hard to see him leap-frogging Singletary even if he does hold onto the ball better. He'll see his looks, but it's going to be tough to start this rookie in fantasy lineups as part of a running back by committee (where he's not even the top guy) matched with a guy that's one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league. Cook is a bench guy for now with long-term upside.