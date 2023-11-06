Cook rushed six times for 20 yards and brought in all four targets for 19 yards in the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night.

Cook's role on the ground was especially reduced with the Bills trailing for nearly the entire contest, and he couldn't fully make up for it with his work in the passing game. The talented second-year pro's carry total was his second lowest of the season, but Cook could have a much better opportunity for rushing production against a vulnerable Broncos run defense in a Week 10 home matchup on Monday night, Nov. 13.