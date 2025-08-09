Cook, who was in uniform during pre-game warmups, didn't play in Saturday's 34-25 preseason loss to the Giants, Jonah Bronstein of wivb.com reports.

After reporting to training camp and fully participating for the first two weeks, Cook had been "holding in" since Sunday, citing "business" reasons for his non-participation in the team's last four practices. On Saturday, however, Cook took one rep with the Bills' first-team offense during warmups before sitting out a contest that top QB Josh Allen was held out of. Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, coach Sean McDermott noted that he had a conversation with Cook on Friday, with the running back agreeing to warm up, but declining to play Saturday due to his contract situation.