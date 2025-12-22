Cook carried the ball 16 times for 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns during Buffalo's 23-20 win over Cleveland on Sunday. He also secured one of two targets for 17 yards.

Cook has now surpassed 100 rushing yards in back-to-back games, as well as four of his last five appearances. He did much of his damage versus the Browns in the first half, scoring on a highlight-reel 44-yard breakaway run early in the first quarter, then from three yards out late in the second quarter. Cook remains entrenched as the focal point of Buffalo's offense and is locked in as a high-end RB1 for fantasy purposes heading into a home matchup against the Eagles in Week 17. The Bills will then close out the regular season with a favorable home game against the Jets in Week 18.