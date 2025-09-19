Cook rushed 19 times for 108 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 10 yards in the Bills' 31-21 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

Cook served as the ideal complement to the exploits of Josh Allen through the air (228 yards, three touchdowns). The star running back had a game-long run of 26 yards, so he was able to consistently find running room throughout the night. The 2022 second-round pick also recorded his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a two-yard run to cap off the first drive of the second half, and he'll take a stellar figure of 5.4 yards per carry into a Week 4 home matchup against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 28.