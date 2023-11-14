Cook rushed 12 times for 109 yards and brought in both of his targets for 11 yards in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday night. He also committed two fumbles, losing one and recovering the other.

Cook was able to get over the 100-yard mark for only the second time this season, with the second-year back accomplishing the feat courtesy of a clutch 42-yard yard run on the Bills' final possession that saw him recover his own fumble during the play and advance the ball another 29 yards. Cook was also part of a bumbled exchange with quarterback Josh Allen, one that won't go on his ledger but was another costly mistake for the Bills. However, Cook's statistical surge was an especially welcome sight after he mustered only 39 total yards on 10 touches in Week 9 against the Bengals. While he's still sitting on just two total touchdowns this season, Cook will head into a Week 11 home divisional clash with the Jets boasting plenty of momentum thanks to Monday's performance, assuming he can get past the ball security issues and the Buffalo coaching staff doesn't penalize him for that part of his performance.