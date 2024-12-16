Cook rushed 14 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns and brought in his only target for 28 yards in the Bills' 48-42 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Cook got in on the fun of the Bills' second straight 40-plus-point barrage, crossing the goal line on the ground from six and 41 yards out in the second and third quarters, respectively. The third-year pro has two of his three 100-yard efforts on the season within the last three games, and his receiving yardage total Sunday was his highest since Week 3. Cook draws a highly favorable matchup against the Patriots at home in a Week 16 home matchup.