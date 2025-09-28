Cook rushed 22 times for 117 yards and a touchdown while bringing in three of four targets for 18 yards in the Bills' 31-19 win over the Saints on Sunday.

The Bills arguably underperformed most of the afternoon given their status as significant home favorites, but Cook's play didn't disappoint. The speedy back was over the 100-yard mark on the ground for the third straight game, and he extended his season-opening streak of rushing touchdowns to four games with a one-yard scoring run late in the first quarter. Cook is averaging 5.4 yards per carry overall, even when factoring in an average of 3.4 yards per tote Week 1 against the Ravens. The versatile fourth-year pro also has multiple catches in three of the first four games heading into a Week 5 AFC East home showdown against the Patriots next Sunday night.