Cook rushed 15 times for 98 yards and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over Washington.

Cook easily led the Bills in both carries and rushing yards, but he watched Latavius Murray score on the ground from in close for the second consecutive game. Along with Murray's two touchdowns, Buffalo has a rushing touchdown apiece from Damien Harris and quarterback Josh Allen through three weeks, while Cook has yet to find the end zone in 2023. The elusive second-year running back is averaging 89 rushing yards through three games, and Cook should continue to handle the majority of backfield touches in Week 4 against the Dolphins.