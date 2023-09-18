Cook rushed the ball 17 times for 123 yards and no touchdowns in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders. He added four receptions on four targets for 36 yards.

Cook tallied the first 100-yard rushing performance of his pro career, which was powered by long gains of 36, 16 and 14 yards. While he held up his end of the deal, Cook's usage was somewhat concerning as Latavius Murray and Damien Harris combined to tally 13 carries with each also finding the end zone. It's possible that game script had something to do with the rotation at the position, but it will be an ongoing situation worth monitoring. Despite that lingering question, Cook has racked up 225 total yards through two games this season and has proven to be a worthy contributor in the Bills' offense.