Bills GM Brandon Beane said Cook is expected to a bigger part of the offense in 2023, according to Matt Lombardo of Heavy.com.

"We're excited about Cook, and looking forward to what he can do in Year 2, especially with an expanded workload and more touches," Beane said Tuesday. With Devin Singletary slated for free agency this offseason, Cook has a chance to carve out the lead-back job in Buffalo after he averaged 5.7 yards per carry on 89 rushes as a rookie. The Bills will very likely add to their backfield this offseason, but Cook's fantasy arrow is pointing upward.