Cook rushed 22 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for three yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Dolphins.

Cook extended his touchdown streak to nine games with a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He accounted for all but five of Buffalo's rushing attempts as Josh Allen finished without one, but Cook came up short of 100 scrimmage yards for the first time since Week 4. The reigning NFL rushing yards leader continues to put up stellar production heading into Thursday night's home game against the Chiefs.