Cook carried five times for 34 yards and caught two of three targets for five yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins.

The TD catch was the first of Cook's NFL career, as he continues to have a decent-sized role behind starter Devin Singletary in a high-powered offense. While Cook has seen only nine carries over the past two games, he has now put up at least eight fantasy points in three of the past five contests, not bad production for a backup running back. The real home run would be if the Bills -- currently the top seed in the AFC -- get to rest some starters for the final game of the season and inexperienced players like Cook get a heavy workload.