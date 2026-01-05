Cook rushed twice for 15 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 35-8 win over the Jets. He finishes the regular season with 309 carries for 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 33 catches for 291 yards and two touchdowns on 40 targets.

Cook notched carries of 10 yards and five yards on the game's first two plays before letting Ray Davis and Ty Johnson split Buffalo's backfield workload the rest of the way. Despite Cook's limited workload in the regular-season finale, he'll finish as the league leader in rushing yards unless Derrick Henry gains at least 153 rushing yards on Sunday Night Football. The Bills earned the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will go on the road against the Jaguars in the wild-card round.