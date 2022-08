Cook has taken some reps with the wide receivers in camp to work on his route running and footwork, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills are enthralled with Cook's pass-catching ability out of the backfield, so the rookie second-round pick's likely to carve out a role as a change-of-pace complement to Devin Singletary. Spending some time with the receivers coaches should help Cook hone his skill set, though he's still likely to play primarily at running back in games.