Cook and the Bills have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension for the running back, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Cook's four-year pact is for $48 million and includes $30 million guaranteed. The 2022 second-rounder, who had returned to practice Tuesday following a four day 'hold-in' is thus a candidate to play against the Bears on Sunday after not seeing any action in the Bills' preseason opener this past Saturday. As the 2025 regular season approaches, Cook remains the clear leader of a Buffalo backfield that also includes Ray Davis and Ty Johnson.