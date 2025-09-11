Bills' James Cook: Full participant Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cook (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's walk-through.
Cook was limited by a hamstring injury Wednesday, but Thursday's full participation listing suggests he isn't in any danger of sitting out against the Jets in Week 2. In the Bills' season-opening win over Baltimore, Cook turned 18 touches into 102 scrimmage yards and a touchdown while Ray Davis and Ty Johnson combined for 25 yards on four touches.