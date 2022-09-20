Cook rushed 11 times for 53 yards and failed to catch his only target in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Cook got an extensive audition after the game got out of hand, and the rookie second-round pick looked explosive, with most of his yardage coming on a 33-yard burst to open Buffalo's final drive. For now, Cook's usage in competitive games will be limited to splitting change-of-pace duties behind Devin Singletary with Zack Moss, though this likely won't be the last blowout the Bills orchestrate in 2022.