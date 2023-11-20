Cook carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards and caught three of four targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-6 win over the Jets.

He was on the end of a five-yard TD from Josh Allen late in the second quarter to give the Bills a 16-0 lead they were never in any danger of relinquishing. With new offensive coordinator Joe Brady in charge, Cook saw at least 20 touches for the first time since Week 2, an encouraging development after the second-year RB had averaged only 12.8 over the prior six games, but he'll face a tough test on the road in Week 12 against an Eagles defense that had allowed the fewest scrimmage yards in the league to running backs coming into this week.