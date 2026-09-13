Cook rushed 13 times for 57 yards and caught three of four targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Cook didn't find much room against Houston's stout front and took a back seat to Josh Allen, who had two rushing touchdowns and two touchdown passes. Allen's presence didn't stop Cook from rushing for a league-high 1,621 rushing yards during the 2025 regular season, so there should be better days ahead for Buffalo's shifty running back. Cook will have a short turnaround before Buffalo's home opener against the Lions on Thursday.