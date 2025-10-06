Cook rushed the ball 15 times for 49 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots. He did not catch his only target.

Cook endured his worst game of the season both as a rusher and receiver. His longest rush of the day went for only nine yards, and he also went without a catch for the first time on the campaign. Positively, Cook still dominated opportunity out of Bills' backfield, with Ray Davis and Ty Johnson combining to see only four rushing attempts with zero targets. Cook should have a strong chance of bouncing back in Week 6 against Atlanta.