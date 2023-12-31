Cook carried the ball 16 times for 48 yards and caught one of three targets for minus-4 yards in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Patriots.

The second-year running back was held to his lowest scrimmage yardage total since Week 9, a game in which he only got 10 touches. Cook has become a major part of the Buffalo offense since then, collecting 798 combined yards and four touchdowns on 135 touches over the last seven contests, and he figures to be busy again in Week 18 against the Dolphins as the Bills attempt to claim their fourth straight AFC East title.