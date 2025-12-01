Cook took 32 carries for 144 yards and a lost fumble while bringing in all three of his targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over Pittsburgh.

Cook set new season highs in carries and touches while gashing the Steelers' defense for 177 yards on the road. Buffalo's workhorse also finished as the team's leading receiver while accounting for 48 percent of the offense's net yards Sunday. The only blemish on yet another dominant rushing performance were a pair of fumbles, only one of which was scooped up by the defense. Cook had coughed up just one fumble over his previous 11 contests, which looks minuscule standing next to the nine touchdowns and 1,464 yards from scrimmage the fantasy stud has provided managers this season. A tasty matchup against the Bengals' defense awaits Cook and the Bills in Week 14.