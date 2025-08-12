Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that Cook is expected to practice, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Cook is seeking a contract extension and hadn't practiced for roughly the last week, in what looked like a shift to a "hold in" strategy after he had begun training camp as an on-field participant. McDermott said Tuesday that "things have changed," leading to Cook's return to practice, and that "the information that we're getting is that he's moving in the right direction," per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. Those comments seem like an indication of positive development regarding contract negotiations, McDermott cautioned that he's taking the scenario day by day, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Ray Davis and Ty Johnson have handled the majority of first-team reps during Cook's hold in.