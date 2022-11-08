Cook took four carries for 15 yards and gathered in two of four targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss at the Jets.

Despite the addition of Nyheim Hines from the Colts prior to last week's trade deadline, Cook remained the No. 2 running back in terms of usage Week 9, at least for one game. Devin Singletary paced the Bills backfield with 12 touches on a 74 percent snap share, Cook had six touches while playing 23 percent of the plays, and Hines didn't have a rush and couldn't haul in his only target on four offensive snaps. The script may flip as Hines grows more accustomed to the playbook, but for the time being Cook may have retained some utility in what typically is a high-powered offense.