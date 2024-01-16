Cook carried the ball 18 times for 79 yards while adding four catches for five yards in Monday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Cook was unable to score a touchdown to round out his final box score, but he still generated good rushing numbers on a game-high 18 carries en route to victory. The 18 totes and 22 combined touches were marks the 24-year-old had only reached twice over the course of the regular season. Buffalo's RB2, quarterback Josh Allen, chipped in 8/72/1 as a runner Monday, while true backup Ty Johnson did little with his eight touches. With the victory, the second-seeded Bills will move onto the AFC divisional round to host the Chiefs in a rematch of the historic divisional playoff game from the 2021 postseason. Buffalo will be riding a win streak of six games into that playoff matchup while also debuting Cook as a new weapon that the 2021 version did not possess.