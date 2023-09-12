Cook rushed 12 times for 46 yards and caught four of six targets for 17 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.

Cook finished with the same number of touches as his older brother Dalvin, who had 59 scrimmage yards for the Jets. While Dalvin faces stiff competition for touches from Breece Hall, James appears to be the clear lead back for the Bills, as veterans Damien Harris and Latavius Murray combined for three carries and four targets. Buffalo ventured inside the Jets' 10-yard line on only one drive, so it remains to be seen how the team delegates goal-line carries, but the majority of those are expected to go to the 213-pound Harris or 237-pound quarterback Josh Allen over the 190-pound Cook, who is a speedy outside runner rather than a powerful inside runner. Up next for Cook and the Bills is a Week 2 home game against the Raiders.