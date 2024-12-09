Cook rushed the ball six times for 20 yards in Sunday's 44-42 loss to the Rams. He added two receptions on two targets for nine yards.

Josh Allen was the entire Buffalo offense, as he led the team in rushing attempts and yards while also scoring a trio of times on the ground from one yard away. Allen's usage combined with negative game script left little opportunity for Cook, who saw his fewest rushing attempts of the season. More concerning was his lack of involvement as a receiver despite Allen taking to the air 37 times. Cook has now failed to reach 50 rushing yards in four of his last seven games.