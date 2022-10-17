Cook saw just two carries for eight yards and didn't get a target during Sunday's win over Kansas City.

Cook managers may have gotten their hopes up when Zack Moss was made a healthy inactive for the game, but it was too close of a contest for the team to put much on the rookie's shoulders, especially with Devin Singletary and Josh Allen capable of handling most of the rushing load. It at least looks like Cook has moved past Moss on the depth chart, and the Bills do have an easier schedule following the team's Week 7 bye, so there could be upcoming opportunities to give Cook some extra playing time.