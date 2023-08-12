Cook started the Bills' preseason opener against the Colts on Saturday, rushing for 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries before exiting with the rest of the first team.

Cook got to work quickly after the Bills' defense gifted the offense with excellent field position by picking off rookie QB Anthony Richardson in Colts' territory. The 23-year-old handled all three rushing attempts on the ensuing drive, with the third being punched in for an eight-yard score. Cook was not targeted as a passer, but may be forced to show us that part of his game following the announcement that Bills' receiving back Nyheim Hines (knee) will miss the entire 2023 season. The other veteran back the front office brought in to compete with Cook, Damien Harris (knee), did not play Saturday and the team has yet to update the status of his knee injury. What once looked like a crowded backfield has suddenly opened up for Cook, which boosts his fantasy value as leagues are gearing to kick off.