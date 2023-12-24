Cook rushed the ball 20 times for 70 yards in Saturday's 24-22 win over the Chargers. He also lost a fumble and was not targeted.

On the surface, Cook's stat line isn't all that concerning as he continued to dominate work out of the Buffalo backfield. However, he saw zero targets for only the second time this season and for the first time since Week 6. Cook also lost out on red-zone work to both Leonard Fournette and Josh Allen on two separate drives, a concerning trend for his potential to score touchdowns in the final two weeks of the regular season. He'll still have a safe floor as Buffalo's lead back, but it will be difficult for him to replicate his stellar recent performances with the usage that he saw in Saturday's win.