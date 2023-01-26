Cook finished the regular season with 507 rushing yards on 89 carries (5.7 YPC) and two rushing touchdowns to go with a 21-180-1 line in the receiving game.

The second-round rookie worked his way into almost an even timeshare with starter Devin Singletary by the end of the campaign, and while Cook never really exploded with a giant game, he proved to be useable for those needing to count on modest production from a deeper RB spot. Singletary is an unrestricted free agent, plus the Bills do not expect to have much cap room this offseason, so if Cook's teammate leaves for greener pastures, it could really open things up for him in his second campaign. That said, rostering any Bills running back always comes with the disclosure that Josh Allen is going to eat up some of that position's typical production.