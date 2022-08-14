Cook carried the ball three times for five yards in Saturday's 27-24 preseason win over the Colts. He added one reception on one target for five yards.

Cook mixed in with Zack Moss on the Bills' first offensive possession of the game and was on the field for a few offensive possessions thereafter. He couldn't get going in any facet of the game and was outplayed by Moss, who managed 37 yards on three attempts. Devin Singletary didn't suit up Saturday but is expected to serve as the lead back in Buffalo to begin the season, while Moss and Cook figure to battle for a complementary role out of the backfield.