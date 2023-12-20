Cook (illness) isn't practicing Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Cook was a full participant in Tuesday's walk-through, but the running back's absence from Wednesday's session makes his status worth tracking ahead of Saturday's game against the Chargers. Added context regarding Cook's Week 16 status will arrive no later than Thursday, when the Bills conduct their final practice of the week.
More News
-
Bills' James Cook: Racks up 221 yards, two TDs•
-
Bills' James Cook: Comes up big in Week 14 win•
-
Bills' James Cook: Triple-digit scrimmage yards Sunday•
-
Bills' James Cook: Gets into end zone against Jets•
-
Bills' James Cook: Eclipses century mark in loss•
-
Bills' James Cook: Disappointing numbers in loss•