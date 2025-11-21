Cook rushed 17 times for 116 yards yards and a touchdown while bringing in all three targets for 13 yards in the Bills' 23-19 loss to the Texans on Thursday night.

Cook managed his sixth 100-yard effort on the ground this season while posting his first rushing touchdown since Week 8 via a 45-yard run to cap off Buffalo's opening possession of the contest. The star running back continued to consistently generated solid gains against a tough Texans defense the rest of the night as well, and the productive performance locked in his third consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season. Cook next takes aim at the Steelers' inconsistent run defense in a Week 13 road matchup on Sunday, Nov. 30.