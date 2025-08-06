Cook (contract) won't practice Wednesday, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

The hold in extends to a third straight practice, with Cook showing up to the team facility but refraining from on-field activities for what he's called "business" reasons. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and seeking an extension, after finishing the 2024 regular season with 18 touchdowns in 16 games. Cook took part in June minicamp and the first week-plus of training camp, seemingly without limitations.