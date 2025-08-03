Cook didn't practice Sunday and said that the reason was "business" when asked after the session, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Cook is seeking a contract extension, but he reported for training camp and had previously been participating in practice. The star running back worked out on an exercise bike Sunday but didn't take part in team practice, per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo. Cook's explanation for his lack of participation may suggest that he's planning to "hold in," meaning he could show up to practice but not actually take part while he remains without an extension. When Cook was asked Sunday if he'd return to practice Monday, his one-word answer was again "business."