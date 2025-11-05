Cook (ankle/foot) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, coach Sean McDermott noted the injury that will sidelined Cook Wednesday popped up during this past Sunday's win over the Chiefs, while adding that the running back has been sore the last couple days. Cook thus has two more chances to practice ahead of this weekend's game against the Dolphins, but if he's limited or out in Week 10, added snaps would be available for Ty Johnson and Ray Davis.