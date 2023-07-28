Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey told reporters Thursday that he's "really excited" about Cook and believes he has "three-down back" potential, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills gave Cook a minor vote of confidence this offseason when they let Devin Singletary leave for Houston and settled for Damien Harris and Latavius Murray -- signed for less than $2 million apiece -- as veteran backfield additions. The 2022 second-round pick did well with his chances last year, averaging 5.7 yards on 89 carries and 8.6 yards on 21 catches, with the stipulation that much of his work came in garbage time. Harris and Murray will compete for work, especially carries between the tackles, but Cook is at least a slight favorite over Harris to play the most snaps of the bunch. Passing-down specialist and punt returner Nyheim Hines is out of the Buffalo backfield equation for 2023 after sustaining an ACL injury in a jet ski accident.