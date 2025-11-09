Cook rushed 13 times for 53 yards and brought in all five targets for 24 yards in the Bills' 30-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Cook was involved as a receiver at his highest clip since Week 1, as the Bills were already down 16-0 at halftime and therefore were in catch-up mode throughout the second half. The talented back did run hard with his limited opportunities on the ground, but he finished tied for a season low in carries and also lost a fumble in Dolphins territory early in the second quarter that helped lead to a Miami field goal. The downturn was drastic after Cook had rushed for 330 yards and two touchdowns over the previous two games, but he'll look to bounce back in Week 11 at home against a typically stingy Buccaneers run defense that showed some cracks against the Patriots' TreVeyon Henderson on Sunday.