Cook did not record a single rushing attempt and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Ravens.

Cook was a complete non-factor in the contest, playing on just two offensive snaps. Starter Devin Singletary is handling the majority of the team's snaps out of the backfield, leaving few opportunities for both Cook and fellow backup Zack Moss. The rookie will look to improve upon his down week as Buffalo's No. 3 running back when the Bills host the Steelers in Week 5.